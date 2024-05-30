Temporary bridge closure in Abbeville

On Thursday afternoon, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advised motorists that the LA 14 Bypass bridge near US 167 in Vermilion is closed due to mechanical issues.

Repair crews are currently on site to access these issues and make necessary repairs.

The City of Abbeville posted on Facebook that the bridge is currently inoperable and not open to vehicle traffic.

As of 6:30 pm, it is still unclear what caused the mechanical issues.

Alternative routes: The detour route will consist of LA 3267, LA 82, LA 694, LA 335, LA 14 Business, and US 167.

