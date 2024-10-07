System-wide network "attack" under investigation in Vermilion

All schools in the Vermilion Parish School System have different phone numbers today, as investigators look into a "potential compromise" of the system's networks.

Parents and guardians are asked to limit their phone calls to emergencies only, and to use the phone numbers that are posted on each school's social media account, according to a post on the Abbeville High School Facebook page.

We reached out to Superintendent Tommy Byler, who told us that ""This is a systemwide situation that we have called in a team of experts in to review. No further comments at this time."

Here's the statement that was posted on Abbeville High's social media late Sunday:

"PARENTS/GUARDIANS PLEASE READ AND SHARE!

Vermilion Schools Message

We want all to be aware that all Vermilion Parish School System networks and internet have been placed offline as we investigate a potential compromise of our systems. An expert team from Baton Rouge will be leading the inquiry and guide us on next steps. We feel like we caught the attack early but we want to be proactive in moving forward and prevent any further compromising of our system. While we understand that inconveniences may take place because of our reliability on technology we are taking all steps to continue operations to the best of our ability. Because our phone lines are internet phones, individual school phone numbers will temporarily change. If you need to reach the school, you should contact the alternate number. These temporary numbers will be placed on the school social media sites very soon."

This is a developing story.

