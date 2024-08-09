Sunflower patch in Kaplan brings a ray of sunshine to children at St. Jude

KAPLAN, KATC - It’s one of Kaplan’s hidden gems. For seven years, The Romaines, a rice-farming family, have grown sunflowers to help children who are battling cancer.

The four-acre sunflower patch runs on an honor system. The suggested donation is $1 and you can either Venmo the donation or place cash in a box near the patch.

“We feel if everyone did a little something, those little somethings really add up and this is our little,” Owner Ashlyn Romaine said.

While there is no direct connection to St. Jude, Ashlyn and her family have supported the cause for many years. Ashlyn’s daughter, Katherine Romaine, is a St. Jude Hero - joining thousands who commit to raising funds for the kids of St. Jude.

The idea blossomed after Katherine took graduation photos with sunflowers.

“We told my husband that we had taken pictures in a sunflower field and he said ‘I could have planted that.’ So, the next day, he came home and told us he had planted a sunflower field for her (Katherine, his daughter), which was fantastic,” Ashlyn said.

Katherine combined her love for sunflowers and helping St. Jude families by sending 100% of the proceeds from the patch to families in need. Katherine, who now lives in Mississippi, still helps even though she’s miles away from home.

“It’s been really special for it to be an entire family affair. It’s been really fun to do that in the evenings and it’s been really special to bring our entire community together to raise money for such a good cause,” Katherine said.

“As the mother of three, I would want people to help me. I would appreciate people helping me and so this little bit that we can do to help someone else to alleviate the stress for their financial situation is important. As a mother, this makes me feel happy that we can help others,” Ashlyn said.

For more information on Sunflowers for St. Jude, you can click here .

Address

Romaine Road

Kaplan, Louisiana

(337)523-8718

The sunflower patch is open everyday, 24/7. Friendly reminder to bring a bucket and clippers.

