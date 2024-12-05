Strings of traditions: Lâche Pas program helps Erath Middle schoolers keep Cajun music alive

ERATH, KATC — In the heart of Vermilion Parish, something special is happening in the music room at Erath Middle School. Middle school students are not only learning how to play instruments like the fiddle and accordion, but they are also connecting with their cultural roots through the rich musical traditions of Cajun, Creole, and Zydeco music.

The students are part of the "Lâche Pas" program, an initiative that immerses them in the sounds and stories of their heritage.

"It's really important because it's not only making our ancestors happy," said Gracie Sonnier, a seventh grader at Erath Middle School. "It's also important to keep it here because that’s where it originally started from. We want to show appreciation to what our ancestors had to go through and to make sure it’s alive and bright."

This year, the program is no longer an after-school activity but a core part of the curriculum in five schools across Vermilion Parish. It’s led by Julie Babineaux, a passionate teacher and Vermilion Parish native, who brings not only her expertise but also a deep love for preserving the cultural heritage she grew up with. Babineaux, who often incorporates Cajun French language into lessons, believes the program is more than just music.

“Having the language within the class is like a secret code for us,” Babineaux said. “We always take time to write down phonetics, which helps us pronounce it, and that’s an extra layer of things so we sound more Cajun. Using the language ensures it’s not lost.”

Through the program, students receive instruction on various instruments, including the fiddle, accordion, and guitar, from renowned musicians like Steve Riley. Riley, a well-known Cajun music artist, serves as a mentor to the students, guiding them through the intricacies of the genre.

“It’s a great joy seeing young kids so interested in music,” said Riley. “When I was a child, there weren’t too many people playing this type of music. Now, there are so many more people interested in playing it.”

For these young musicians, each note they play is more than just a melody — it's a thread connecting them to the generations before them. As they pick up their instruments, they are not just learning music; they are becoming the next chapter in a long-standing cultural story.

The Lâche Pas program has already begun to make its mark on the students, fostering a deeper understanding of their heritage and a desire to ensure that this unique cultural tradition continues to thrive for generations to come.