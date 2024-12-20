State Representatives present flags to Vermilion Charter Academy

MAURICE, KATC — State Representatives Jacob Landry and Troy Hebert presented the American and state flags to Vermilion Charter Academy Friday morning, marking a symbolic milestone for the newly opened school.

The flags, flown over the Louisiana State Capitol for 30 days, were given as a gesture of support and recognition from state officials, underscoring the connection between local communities and the state's leadership.

"It's just a way to say that the legislature and the state of Louisiana are behind all schools," said Rep. Jacob Landry (R-District 49), who, along with Rep. Hebert (R-District 31), attended the ceremony.

For Principal Patricia Thibodeaux, the gesture carried deep significance. "That just means that we matter," she said. "We want to be a part of the community just as any other school. And so, it’s so very important for us to have that representation at the state level."

The flags represent more than just symbols; they serve as a reminder of the partnership between state officials and residents in Vermilion Parish. For 10-year-old Lynn Williams, a fifth grader at the academy who participated in the ceremony, the moment was surreal.

"It felt kind of crazy because I thought there was no way that a flag could have flown over there and somehow someone caught it," Williams said, reflecting on the significance of receiving flags that had flown above the Capitol.

Rep. Landry emphasized the importance of making sure all Louisianans feel heard and represented. "To me, it’s more of a recognition that there is a building in Baton Rouge that represents us all," he said. "I want all Louisianans to understand that they do have representation and they do have a voice that they can reach out to."

The flag presentation marks a significant moment for Vermilion Charter Academy, which is still in its early years, as it continues to build ties within the community and state.