Spoiler alert: Kaplan float theme revealed

Kaplan, La. - For the past 70 years, Kaplan’s all-female Chic La Pie Krewe has come together to create impeccable floats for Mardi Gras.

This year, their theme is Louisiana attractions. Krewe Chic La Pie President Linda Vincent says this is an opportunity for members to design floats of their beloved state.

“They are all representing something in Louisiana and (it’s) mostly here in our area,” she said.

Located in Kaplan, this parade starts on Highway 35 South and ends in the downtown area. The Krewe’s floats will include symbols of Louisiana foods, hunting, New Orleans, animals and so much more.

Linda tells KATC that it can take up to four days to finish a float. This year, she’s in charge of representing Louisiana foods.

“When I think of Louisiana foods, I think of crawfish and crabs,” she said.

While this is an annual parade, Linda says seeing the community together in unity is what makes it all worth it. “It’s just what we do and we’re proud of it.”