Splashing into summer: Abbeville opens community Splash Pad for the season

ABBEVILLE — The local splash pad officially opened Friday morning, marking the start of summer fun for children and parents in Abbeville.

“I’m excited,” said 6-year-old Zayn Pearson, who was among the first to enjoy the water features at the newly opened facility. The splash pad provides a place for children to trade in their school uniforms for swimsuits and soak up some sun.

Nicole Stevens, 4-year-old Jordan Melancon’s legal guardian, who has lived in Abbeville for more than a decade, expressed her enthusiasm for the splash pad.

“It’s a wonderful place for your children to explore the water and meet new kids,” she said. “It’s convenient; it’s right there, not far from my house, and he loves playing in the water.”

Children of all ages flocked to the splash pad, including Melancon, who demonstrated a unique splashing technique to beat the heat.

“Like this,” he said, showcasing his method.

Beyond the splashes and laughter, the splash pad offered a special opportunity for children to forge new friendships.

“I love making friends,” said 4-year-old Grace Trahan.

Pearson added, “I met new friends,” highlighting the social aspect of the play area that brings joy to both children and parents alike.

ABBEVILLE SPLASH PAD

Location: A.A. Comeaux Park

300 A A Comeaux Memorial Dr,

Abbeville, LA, 70510

Hours: 9 am - 7 pm *weather permitting

The splash pad will be open 7 days a week.

