Soybean Processing Facility Announced for Kaplan

The City of Kaplan has made a major economic development announcement.

A release from the city says that a new 144,000-square-foot soybean processing facility is planned for the facility where Garan Manufacturing was once located.

According to the release, the new tenant, Soja Foods, LLC, "will repurpose the long-standing industrial site, bringing renewed manufacturing activity and a significant investment to Kaplan and Vermilion Parish. The project represents a $7-9 million investment to modernize and renovate the facility, bolstering the processing of soybeans into various products from the more than 80 million acres of soybeans grown annually across the United States."

The release explains that the "modernized soybean processing facility will utilize advanced technology that does not rely on chemicals or gases in the production process. Instead, the extraction process will use only specialized equipment, water and heat, with natural gas used solely to heat the water required for processing."

"This was extremely important to me," said Mayor Mike Kloesel. "One of the first questions we asked was whether any chemicals would be used in the process, and the answer was no."

Once operational, the facility is expected to create a minimum of 40 to 50 quality jobs and generate long-term economic benefits through increased industrial activity and sustained investment in the community, the release states.

"This project highlights my commitment to Kaplan's economic growth and long-term durability while bringing strong job opportunities to our community," Kloesel added. "Transforming the former Garan facility into a modern soybean processing operation is a win for our city and our workforce."

According to the release, the revitalization of the facility is expected to take nine months to one year, including building upgrades, installation of specialized equipment, employee training, and preparation of the facility to meet food-grade standards. Soja Foods, LLC is scheduled to take possession of the property on January 1, 2026, at which time renovation efforts will begin.