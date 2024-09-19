Sounds on the Square fall series kicks off in downtown Abbeville

ABBEVILLE, KATC - Today kicked off the fall season of Sounds on the Square, a free concert series in downtown Abbeville.

The series takes place every fall and spring season, with four events, every Thursday from 6 pm to 8 pm.

Ahead of the concert, crews were seen adding lights on the street and power washing the bricks.

Abbeville Main Street Manager Charlene Beckett says it’s a great way to kick back and enjoy quality time with your neighbors.

“It’s a great family-friendly event where you can come under these gorgeous oak trees, visit with friends, listen to fabulous music, get good food and just enjoy being downtown,” she said.

Louisiana Red will kick off Thursday's concert series.

Fall lineup

September 19th - Louisiana Red

September 26th - High & The Wrecking Crew

October 10th - Beau Young Band

October 17th - Michael Juan Nunez Band ft. Eric Adcock, Clint Redwing & Chad Meaux

Address

Magdalen Square

Abbeville, LA, 70510

