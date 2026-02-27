Sons of the American Revolution to honor Marin Mouton on Mouton Cove

ABBEVILLE — One American Revolution soldier, Marin Mouton, died in 1836, and now, the Sons of the American Revolution are honoring him by placing a medallion on his grave.

Gary Stansbury Jr., a compatriot of the Sons of American Revolution, said, "We have a ceremony tomorrow for Marin Mouton, and this is it here, and it says 'SAR,' Sons of the American Revolution, patriot."

Stansbury said he set out to find Mouton’s grave. After searching, he landed in Mouton Cove in Abbeville.

"Marin was an important man as well. He settled what is now called Mouton's Cove,” he said.

Although Mouton died in 1836, his descendants still live on the land he settled and is buried on today.

Donald Lecour, a descendant of Marin Mouton, said, “And still today, we still got the same farm going on from within the family."

Lecour said Mouton made a deal with the Native American Atakapa Tribe’s chief to buy the land from the tribe.

"So he made him a deal that he'd sell him a certain amount of land for as much as he could walk around from, sun up to sun down. And that became Mouton Cove,” he said.

To commemorate the ceremony honoring Mouton, Lecour created a plaque that is in the same shape as Mouton Cove.

Lecour said their family is honored to have the ceremony.

It will take place on Feb. 28 on Mouton Cove in Abbeville where Mouton is buried.

