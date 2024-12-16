Some Maurice residents may see delays in utility bills

VERMILION PARISH, La. — The Town of Maurice is alerting residents to delayed utility bills this month.

After investigating numerous phone calls regarding missing utility bills, the town of Maurice was advised the USPS Headquarters in Baton Rouge is approximately two weeks behind on mail processing and delivery. The rerouting of undelivered mail is being processed, according to Maurice Mayor Neil Arsement.

Residents who have not received a utility bill before the due date of December 20, 2024, should call Maurice City Hall to obtain their balance. You may also view your bill balance online through our website, www.townofmaurice.com, by clicking the "pay my bill tab." You will need your customer and location number to view and pay your bill online.

The Town's official website is the only online payment option affiliated with and linked to the Town of Maurice.