Small town Mardi Gras celebration brings in more than 250 people

Kaplan, La. - A crowd favorite, the all-female Chic La Pie Krewe kicked off Tuesday’s Mardi Gras parade in Kaplan.

Over 250 hundred locals from near and far came together to celebrate this small town’s event. The event was filled with marching bands, smiles, and even trendy moves.

“They throw a lot of good things like teddy bears and hula hoops,” said Parade Goer Skylynn Terry.

Riding in style, the floats were decorated with symbols that represent Louisiana.

The parade also included music by Kaplan’s High School marching band. A decades long tradition, Kaplan High School marching band made sure everyone experiences the joy of cajun culture.

Band Director Josh Laemaire said he enjoys this time of year because the students get to participate in community events. “It’s very important to have the marching band here in Chic La Pie. It’s been a tradition for years. The community and crowd look forward to us every year,” he said.