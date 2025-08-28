Short bloom window draws crowds to Vermilion Parish sunflower field

VERMILION PARISH — A splash of yellow pops out through the rice and crawfish fields is drawing families from across Acadiana, and even from out of state, to a hidden gem in Vermilion Parish: a sunflower field that began as a high school senior’s photo backdrop and grew into a community tradition with a charitable mission.

In 2018, Catherine Romain asked her parents for senior pictures in a sunflower field. Her father, a local farmer, surprised her by planting a sunflower field after seeing her pictures. She then set a mission to raise funds for St. Jude to become a St. Jude Hero, with a goal of $600. She would cut the flowers and make mason jar arrangements to sell. Eventually, after leaving for college out of state, the Romaine family continues to plant it annually, allowing the public to go and pick the flowers. Asking for an honor system donation for St. Judes.

The field is open 24/7, weather permitting, with visitors invited to cut their own stems, take photos, or simply enjoy the view. Donations are suggested at $1 per stem but are not required. Guests are encouraged to bring clippers, a bucket with water to transport them home, and boots if the ground is muddy.

To find the fields, simply put Romaine Rd in Kaplan into your GPS, once you drive down the road, you cannot miss the fields!

Over the years, the Romains have added benches, wagons, tricycles, and games to make the field more inviting. Families often use it for pregnancy photos, engagements, gender reveals, and birthday parties. The blooms last just two to three weeks each season, so organizers encourage visitors to come early before the flowers fade.

“Every year we get messages from people saying, ‘Oh man, are they done already?’ and it breaks our hearts,” Romain said. “The sooner you come, the better.”

The sunflower project has become more than a scenic stop. It’s a family labor of love that connects beauty with purpose, spreading joy while raising funds for children’s health care.

