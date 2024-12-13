Senator plans constituent assistance event in Vermilion Parish

The office of U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) will host a Constituent Assistance Event in Vermilion Parish on Monday for constituents needing assistance with federal agencies ranging from the Social Security Administration to the Department of Veterans’ Affairs.
Senator Cassidy will not be present, but a staff member will be on hand to help constituents fill out privacy release forms authorizing the Senator to help them on their cases.
WHAT: Constituent Assistance Event in Vermilion Parish
WHEN: Monday, December 16, 1 – 2 PM CT
WHERE: Maurice City Hall, 405 Lastie Ave., Maurice, LA 70555