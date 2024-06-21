SCOTUS upholds gun control for accused abusers

Penelope Lopez is working on a story about a ruling from the U.S. Supreme Court for the news tonight:



U.S Supreme Court upheld a federal gun control law that is intended to protect domestic violence survivors

The law prohibits domestic abusers with a restraining order to possess a gun.

The 8-1 opinion was authored by Chief Justice John Roberts. Justice Clarence Thomas was the lone dissenter.

If you or anyone you know is experiencing domestic violence, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233 for help. Or if you are in danger, call 911.

You can also seek resources at Faith House of Acadiana. You can contact them at 888-411-1333.