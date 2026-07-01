Scam Alert: Fake emails sent to Duck Festival vendors

The Gueydan Duck Festival has issued a warning about fake emails.

"It has been brought to our attention that there are fake emails circulating about false vendor opportunities for the 2026 Duck Festival," a social media post says.

The post also provides information so vendors can determine if the email is valid.

"Please be aware of this scam. Tammy Richard is the chairman for all vendors and she is the only contact that can confirm your spot," the post states. "Please be sure that she is the only person you send payment."

This year's is the 50th festival, and it is set for August 27-30. For information about the festival, visit the website here.