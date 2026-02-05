Rural Economic Development Innovation Initiative Roadshow is headed to Abbeville

ABBEVILLE, La. — Are you interested in getting an idea off the ground?

Well, the Rural Economic Development Innovation Initiative is headed to Abbeville to bring a hands-on learning experience to the community.

Chad Lacomb, the director of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette's Office of Innovation Management, said the goal of the roadshow is to spark innovation in rural communities.

"Bringing it out, teaching people how to take something that they've come up with—a new idea or invention—even if it's in the very formative stages, take it to a project that can be marketed and sold," Lacomb said.

The workshop will take place at the Vermilion Parish Library's Abbeville branch on Feb. 11.