Reward raised to $15K for eagle killer in Vermilion Parish

The Center for Biological Diversity increased the reward to $15,000 on Wednesday for information leading to a conviction for the illegal killing of a bald eagle in Vermilion Parish. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has offered a $6,000 reward and the Center is boosting the amount by $9,000.

“This cowardly killing of our national bird is unlawful, unacceptable and utterly un-American,” said Lindsay Reeves, a Louisiana-based senior attorney at the Center. “People in our state are sickened by this senseless tragedy, and I hope someone steps forward with information.”

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries agents were notified about an injured bald eagle in Vermilion Parish near Erath on Dec. 5, 2025. The injured eagle was found at the intersection of Robert Road and Wilmer Road in a rural area near Lake Peigneur.

Agency personnel located the injured bald eagle and brought the animal in for an examination. During the examination, it was determined that the eagle suffered from a fatal gunshot wound, and the bird died from the injury shortly after discovery, according to a release by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service

Bald eagles are federally protected under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act and the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act. Violations of these acts carry maximum criminal penalties of up to a $250,000 fine and two years in federal prison.

Bald eagles have made a remarkable comeback in Louisiana. In 1970, only five breeding pairs were observed. Today, more than 350 pairs of bald eagles reside year-round in Louisiana, especially along rivers, coasts, and lakes. However, they remain a State Species of Greatest Conservation Need. Threats include habitat loss from saltwater intrusion, fishing line entanglement and poisoning from ingesting lead ammunition.

Louisiana is also a vital winter nesting home for bald eagles, with around 2,900 pairs arriving in September and staying until spring. Louisiana is second only to Florida in total bald eagle nests. Most nesting occurs in coastal parishes like Vermilion where this bald eagle killing occurred.

The agency’s $6,000 reward consists of $2,500 from the Service, $2,500 from the Humane World for Animals and up to $1,000 from Louisiana Operation Game Thief.

Anyone with information regarding the illegal killing of this bald eagle should call the Louisiana Operation Game Thief hotline at 1 (800) 442-2511 or text 847411. The hotline and the tip411 program are monitored 24 hours a day. Upon request, the person supplying the information can remain anonymous.

Background

Bald eagles are the only eagles unique to North America, and they were chosen by Congress as the nation's symbol in 1782.

Bald eagles have a wingspan of 7 feet and can live more than 30 years in the wild. They primarily feed on fish and develop their iconic white head around age four. Adults mate for life and raise their young together.

The bald eagle was one of the first species protected under the 1967 precursor to today's Endangered Species Act. As a result of habitat protection, the federal government’s banning of DDT and national conservation efforts, the bald eagle was delisted under the Act in 2007. The bald eagle's comeback is a testament to the power and success of the Endangered Species Act.