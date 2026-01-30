Reward offered for eagle killer

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) enforcement agents and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) officers are investigating the illegal shooting and killing of a bald eagle in Vermilion Parish.

LDWF agents were notified about an injured bald eagle at the intersection of Robert Road and Wilmer Road in Erath on Dec. 5, 2025. LDWF personnel located the injured bald eagle and brought it in for an examination.

During the examination, it was determined that the eagle suffered from a fatal gunshot wound and the eagle succumbed to this injury shortly after discovery, according to LDWF.

A reward of up to $6,000 is being offered to anyone with information that leads to a conviction in this case. The reward consists of $2,500 from the Humane World for Animals, $2,500 from the USFWS and up to $1,000 from Louisiana Operation Game Thief.

Anyone with information regarding the illegal killing of this bald eagle should call the Louisiana operation Game Thief hotline at 1-800-442-2511 or use LDWF's tip411 program. To use the tip411 program, citizens can text LADWF and their tip to 847411, or download the free "LADWF Tips" iPhone and Android app.

The hotline and the tip411 program are monitored 24 hours a day. Upon request, the person supplying the information can remain anonymous.

The illegal shooting and killing of a bald eagle is a federal violation of the bald eagle protection act. The penalties for killing a bald eagle brings up to a $5,000 fine and one year in jail and a civil restitution fine up to $5,000 will be assessed.

