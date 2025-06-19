Residents raise concerns over rising utility bills: Here's the explanation behind the costs

ERATH, La - In the small town of Erath, a tight-knit community of just under 2,000 residents, the rising costs of utilities have ignited concern among locals. Longtime resident Preston Dore expressed his worries and frustration over soaring utility rates.

“I moved here back in the early 80s; it’s been a while,” Dore said. "But now, I’m looking to move. That’s on the agenda.” Dore’s sentiment reflects a growing anxiety among residents who feel they are being priced out of their own homes.

Dore laid out the specifics of a recent bill, commenting on an electric charge of $76.54 that ballooned due to a fuel adjustment cost of $240.22. “That’s about triple the electricity consumed and is a ridiculous amount,” he said.

In the past two weeks, Erath's town council approved an ordinance to increase water and sewer rates annually. The current water base fee of $11 is set to double to $22 by 2030, while the sewer base fee will rise from $16 to $29 over the same period.

“It’s just too much," Dore lamented. “I don’t see a future in my children moving here.” When asked how he felt about the changes after living in the town for decades, he simply said, “Not good.”

Following Dore’s statements, I spoke with Erath Mayor Taylor Menncacci to get insight into the town's utility costs. Menncacci stressed his commitment to not pricing residents out. “I realize that people live on a fixed income,” he said.

Erath’s electricity provider is Cleco. T The recent audit reported that electric expenses are around $1.6 million while the town actually charges residents upwards of $2.3 million, resulting in a profit of approximately $500,000. “When you’re saying where did that $500,000 go? That operates our city hall, our police department, our parks, and recreation,” Mencacci explained. “Our main revenue for the town is electricity.”

Residents seeking clarity on the utility rates have received mixed messages. “I’ve sat down with people to explain their electric bill,” Mencacci said. “I would hope they do [understand].”

In addressing resident concerns about being priced out of their homes, Mencacci reiterated the need for fiscal responsibility: “Don’t we have to live within our means? And that's what I ask people, live within your means and I don't have to ask that, ask that to yourself. I'm not here to increase rates ... Year after year, we try to cut the budget.”

Mencacci noted this is a common practice for small towns, evidenced by audits which show neighboring cities following similar revenue models like Abbeville and Kaplan, although not to the same extent. However, for residents like Dore, the financial burden is already weighing heavily.

“It’s not easy,” Dore admitted. When asked if he feared the increases would force him out, he simply replied, “It already has.”

