Resident speaks out after heartbreaking discovery at Abbeville cemetery

ABBEVILLE, LA - Tavia Johnson’s visit to her mother’s grave was supposed to be a moment of peace. Instead, it turned into a painful reminder of what Johnson feels is a lack of care and communication from the Greater Pleasant Green Church Cemetery in Abbeville.

On a quiet August morning, Johnson arrived at the cemetery to find her mother's grave, Theresa Marie Johnson-Peters, known as “Mimi” to those close to her, buried under a blue tarp. The grave had caved in. For Johnson, it was a heartbreaking moment, made worse by the realization that the cemetery had failed to inform her of any issues.

“My mom was the best person in the world to me,” Johnson said. “When I came, I saw a blue tarp on my mother’s grave. We’re thinking that we are burying her in a place where they are keeping it up, making sure everything is good, but none of that is happening.”

The discovery came on her mother's birthday, adding to the devastation.

“The most devastating part of this is that I found out about this situation on my mom’s birthday, the night of her birthday. After asking so many questions, I found out this really happened in July,” Johnson added.

The condition of Johnson-Peters' grave is not an isolated case. Residents like Johnson have raised concerns about the upkeep of the cemetery, claiming that their loved ones’ final resting places have been neglected.

Johnson shared her confusion about what exactly happened to the grave, adding, “This is all pretty weird to me because I don’t see the tree. Like I said, I wasn’t informed to be able to see the tree to say it was a tree.”

Upon investigation, it was discovered that the Greater Pleasant Green Church Cemetery is unregistered, a situation that is common in Louisiana. According to the Louisiana Cemetery Board, there are approximately 8,500 known cemeteries in the state, but many, like the Greater Pleasant Green Church Cemetery, are unregistered.

The lack of registration means that cemeteries are not subject to enforcement regarding maintenance and upkeep. Instead, the responsibility for repairs falls on the cemetery’s owners, something Johnson says was made clear when she was told she would need to cover the costs of fixing her mother's grave.

“They told me it would cost $2,000, and depending on who you get, it could be more,” Johnson explained.

Despite multiple attempts to reach out to the church for comment, KATC has yet to receive a response.

As the conditions of cemeteries across the region become an increasing concern, residents like Johnson are calling for more transparency and accountability from those in charge of maintaining these sacred spaces.

“It’s difficult to see a loved one who’s passed, but it’s important to check on them,” Johnson said. “This shouldn’t happen to anyone.”

Since her initial meeting with the church, Johnson has not had any further communication with the pastor. As she continues to seek answers, she urges others to ensure that the graves of their loved ones are being properly cared for.