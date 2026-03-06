Repeat offender sent to prison for 25 years

A repeat offender was sentenced to 25 years in prison last week for his conviction on child pornography charges.

David Fail, 43, was convicted in August by a jury on charges of transporting and possessing child sex abuse materials.

Fail, who used to live in Abbeville, was living in Colorado at the time of his 2024 indictment.

Evidence presented at trial showed that Fail, who had been convicted for possessing and receiving child pornography in 2006 and for sexually exploiting a minor in 2013, was the subject of a cybertip provided by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that he maintained an online, cloud-based storage account where he had uploaded more than 100 files containing child sex abuse materials.

Law enforcement agents were able to identify Fail through his use of unique internet protocol addresses as well as information known to law enforcement through the State of Louisiana’s State Sex Offender and Child Predator Registry.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Craig R. Bordelon II and retired Assistant U.S. Attorney Luke Walker, along with Legal Assistant Christy Angelle. The investigation included the Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office, U.S. Homeland Security, the state Attorney General's Office and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

“Recidivist child sex predators are among the most dangerous people in our society, seeking out and victimizing our children to satisfy their own sick desires,” said United States Attorney Zachary A. Keller. “This case shows that law enforcement will find these predators in the dark corners of the Internet where they hide and that their crimes will land them behind bars for decades when they’re caught.”