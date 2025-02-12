Registration open for lottery to award roof upgrade grants up to $10K

LOUISIANA, KATC - Homeowners in Louisiana’s coastal zones now have an opportunity to strengthen their homes against extreme weather through the Louisiana Fortified Homes Program, which is offering grants of up to $10,000 to eligible applicants.

The program, aimed at reducing the financial burden of rising insurance premiums, is designed to help homeowners fortify their roofs, making them more resistant to hurricanes and other natural disasters.

Although the program isn't new, this round specifically targets homeowners in coastal parishes, with funding available for 1,000 homeowners.

Isaac Scott, a high-performance home builder and co-owner of Clare Homes, emphasized the importance of this initiative in helping homeowners protect their properties and reduce insurance costs. "It’s really trying to break the disaster cycle and bring the cost of insurance premiums down on homeowners,” Scott said.

Louisiana, often in the target zone for hurricanes, faces rising insurance premiums, which are exacerbated by the damage caused by severe storms.

The program targets roof upgrades, which are designed to withstand extreme weather. Scott said, "normally, when you roof a house, the two plywood layers that connect there’s an intentional 8-inch gap left for expansion and contraction, but what fortified has researched and discovered is that little gap is where most of the water comes in. If we can use a sealed roof deck to mitigate the amount of water coming in during a natural disaster, then you can eliminate some of the major destruction.”

Scott himself, who was able to upgrade his own roof last year with the help of a grant. "My house, the roof was about 15 years old, and the total cost of my house because it was a small house was right around $10,000, so the grant covered the entire cost of my roof,” he shared.

How to Apply

The application process for the Louisiana Fortified Homes Program will be conducted through a lottery system.

Homeowners who live in eligible areas, including parts of Vermilion Parish, Lake Charles, Sulphur, and Westlake, can register for the lottery starting Wednesday, February 12th at 8 a.m. The registration period will close on Sunday at 5 p.m.

To apply, homeowners should create a profile and submit their application at ldi.la.gov/fortifyhomes.

Benefits Beyond Roof Strengthening

John Ford, Deputy Insurance Commissioner for the Louisiana Department of Insurance, emphasized the long-term benefits of the program. “You will have peace of mind next time a hurricane comes through because you’re less likely to lose a roof,” Ford said.

Ford also noted that the program could help ease the financial strain caused by high insurance premiums in coastal zones. "If you have a fortified roof, insurance companies are required by Louisiana law to provide an actuary justifiable discount to your homeowner premium," he said. "Not only do you get the immediate discount from the fortified roof itself, it makes the home insurable."

