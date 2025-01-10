Rare honor: HS football star reflects on jersey retirement

ABBEVILLE, KATC — As senior Jonathan “Jon Jon” Dartez prepares to leave a lasting mark on Vermilion Catholic High School, the star athlete reflects on a career that has redefined the football program. Known for breaking records and leading his team to victory, Dartez’s legacy will be forever honored when his No. 1 jersey is retired this year.

Dartez, who has spent four years dominating the football field, set six school records and accumulated 177 career touchdowns over 47 games. His achievements, culminating in a state championship win, have cemented his place in Vermilion Catholic's sports history.

“There’s nothing else in sports that makes you a family like football,” Dartez said. “What you do in the summer and the people that you have with you — those are the people you bleed with, you run until you die with, those are the people you always with.”

For Dartez, his No. 1 jersey isn’t just a number; it’s a symbol of family and tradition. “I’m just a kid from Abbeville,” he said, reflecting on his roots. His brother previously wore the same number, and for Dartez, it represents a longstanding family tradition at Vermilion Catholic.

“My brother wore that number. So that’s why I wear it, and it’s sort of like a Dartez thing at VC,” Dartez explained.

The honor of retiring Dartez's jersey comes as a culmination of his exceptional high school career. With his No. 1 jersey set to be retired, he joins an exclusive group of Vermilion Catholic athletes whose jerseys have been honored.

In addition to the jersey retirement, Dartez has another milestone ahead of him — his induction into the Vermilion Catholic Hall of Fame. His plaque will soon hang alongside the school’s other legendary athletes. The recognition is a dream come true for Dartez, who has spent countless hours walking the halls of VC, imagining this moment.

As Dartez prepares for his final season on the field, his legacy at Vermilion Catholic is already solidified. But even as he stands on the cusp of graduation, the journey for this Abbeville native — whose passion for football runs deep — is just beginning.