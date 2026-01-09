Public meetings for communities to provide feedback

Recently, the Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority (CPRA) released the draft of the Annual Plan for Fiscal Year 2027 [ap27.coastal.la.gov]. Each year, the CPRA produces the Annual Plan to provide updates on the coastal projects set out in the Coastal Master Plan, which serves as the state’s guiding document for coastal restoration activities.

The public's input is critical to this process. There is a public hearing on CPRA’s Draft FY27 Annual Plan in Abbeville next week.

Meeting Schedule

