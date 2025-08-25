Public meeting set on home elevation

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has announced a meeting for folks who are interested in elevating their homes.

The Southwest Coastal Home Elevation Project Public Meeting, which will include "project update and information sharing," is set for this week.

The meeting will be held on Wednesday, August 27, 2025 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

It will be held at the Vermilion Parish Library, Meeting Room A and B.

The library is located at 405 E. St. Victor Street, Abbeville, LA 70510

Check eligibility here by visiting: https://www.mvr.usace.army.mil/SWCoastal/

NOTE: Homeowners who have previously signed up do not need to attend to stay registered for the project.

