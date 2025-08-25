Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your ParishVermilion Parish

Actions

Public meeting set on home elevation

Calendar
Wendell Franks
Calendar
Posted

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has announced a meeting for folks who are interested in elevating their homes.

The Southwest Coastal Home Elevation Project Public Meeting, which will include "project update and information sharing," is set for this week.

The meeting will be held on Wednesday, August 27, 2025 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

It will be held at the Vermilion Parish Library, Meeting Room A and B.

The library is located at 405 E. St. Victor Street, Abbeville, LA 70510

Check eligibility here by visiting: https://www.mvr.usace.army.mil/SWCoastal/

NOTE: Homeowners who have previously signed up do not need to attend to stay registered for the project.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.