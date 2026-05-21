Public meeting set for U.S. 167 median improvement project in Vermilion Parish

VERMILION PARISH — Residents in Vermilion Parish will have a chance Thursday night to learn more about proposed median improvements along U.S. 167.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development is hosting an open house public meeting from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 21st at the Cecil Picard Elementary School gym in Maurice.

The proposed project would affect several intersections near Maurice. LADOTD spokesperson Deidra Druilhet said public feedback will be an important part of the planning process.

“This will be an opportunity for them to get an overview of what the project is going to entail, see a proposed design, a proposed layout, and of course, more than anything, we want to get their input on the project that we have planned for this area,” Druilhet said.

Residents will be able to review project plans, ask questions and submit comments during the meeting.

Druilhet said written comments will also be accepted through June 1, 2026.