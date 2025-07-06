Police searching for second person in Vermilion Parish shooting that left three injured

VERMILION PARISH, La. — Three people were left with non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting Saturday night in Vermilion Parish. One arrest was made, but police are searching for a second person.

On the evening of July 5, Vermilion Parish Sheriff's deputies responded to reports of shots fired at a party on Highway 338 within Vermilion Parish limits. Three people were left with injuries from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds and were transported to Abbeville General Hospital for treatment.

The shooter was identified as Tazavian Andrews, 18, of Abbeville. Police located Andrews at his home in Abbeville, where he was arrested. He is facing three counts of attempted first degree murder. Andrews' bond was set at $750,000.

Police are still seeking to arrest a second person in connection to the shooting.