Pink gala in Abbeville aims to help local cancer patients

ABBEVILLE, KATC. — Anita Levy, the Abbeville native and chairman of the Levy Foundation, is set to host an "All Pinked Out Gala" in downtown Abbeville this Saturday. The gala honors cancer warriors and the memory of those who have passed away from the disease.

"My dad passed away 36 years ago," Levy reflected. "I was in my thirties when he passed away, and that was really hard because he was my rock."

The gala, featuring pink-themed decorations and tables, aims to raise funds to benefit cancer patients in Vermilion Parish. Levy's commitment to this cause is deeply personal; her family has been affected by cancer multiple times.

"My dad had pancreatic cancer, then my mom had a niece with colon cancer who passed away. My mother also battled breast cancer, and we started noticing different family members, like nieces, developing cancer. Now my granddaughter has colon cancer," Levy shared.

Through the Levy Foundation, Levy is dedicated to helping patients manage the financial burdens of cancer treatment. "Some of the patients need financial help. Every month, we give four different patients $500 to help them financially," she said. "It's a one-time thing, but it kind of helps them when they travel back and forth for chemo. It allows them to have treatment at home, which is more convenient for the cancer patient."

Levy's mission is to provide support to those fighting cancer close to home. She is not alone in her efforts; her cousin Bridget is volunteering at the gala.

"In 2019, I was diagnosed with breast cancer," Bridget Levy recalled. "When someone tells you that you have cancer, you want to know how long you have to live. It just hit me hard."

After a year of treatment, Bridget is now cancer-free and is passionate about advocating for early detection and cancer awareness.

Anita hopes her family's story will motivate others to take proactive steps in their health. "Please get a check-up. If you don't do anything else, do a mammogram once a year. If you have a family history of cancer, please get checked," she urged.

The All Pinked Out Gala is not just a celebration but a heartfelt commitment to support those affected by cancer, ensuring that no one has to face the disease alone.

To donate or a purchase a ticket, you can contact Anita

337-278-6027

Location: Magdalen Place

Time: 7 pm - 11 pm