Pilot in chopper crash was from Vermilion Parish

Lafourche Parish authorities are investigating a fatal helicopter crash reported early Wednesday morning in a cane field off Louisiana Highway 308 in Thibodaux, WVUE is reporting.

According to Lafourche Parish officials, a 911 call was received at approximately 6:39 a.m. reporting the crash near 691 Highway 308.

The incident occurred about a mile off the highway on private property, the station reports.

The station also confirmed that the pilot has been identified as Stanley Hebert Jr., of Abbeville.

This is a developing storying and we'll update as we obtain more information.

