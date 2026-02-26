Perry Bridge to undergo rehabilitation in Vermilion Parish

PERRY — DOTD accepted a bid of more than $21 million to rehabilitate Perry Bridge on LA 82 in Vermilion Parish.

Deidra Druilhet, DOTD’s public information officer, said, “Work is going to consist of mechanical work, electrical work and structural work. It is a moveable bridge, and so of course, the Perry Bridge is at the point where we need to do a full rehab project for this particular bridge."

While the rehabilitation is underway, motorists can expect route changes.

“It does mean that the bridge will be closed to vehicular traffic for quite a bit of time,” she said.

DOTD plans to work with the project’s contractors to open the bridge as much as possible.

“We will be working closely with the contractor for this particular project to ensure that if they’re doing any type of work, to where the bridge can be open to vehicle traffic, that it will be open to vehicular traffic,” she said.

The rehabilitation is expected to take approximately two years. While the project will be a long process, Druilhet said these changes will be worth it.

“The biggest aspect of this project is that it is definitely a project that is going to be well received once it’s completed,” she said.

The project is expected to begin this summer.

