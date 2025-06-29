Pedestrian killed in Vermilion Parish crash

VERMILION PARISH, La. — One person is dead after getting hit by a car while walking down the road Friday night.

Carol Polk, 35, of Erath was wearing dark clothing and walking in the left lane on Louisiana Highway 14 Westbound near Callahan Street around 11 p.m. on June 27. A vehicle was traveling in the same direction and hit Polk.

Polk suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene. The driver of the vehicle was uninjured.

The driver was not suspected of being impaired, and no alcohol was detected on their breath after a voluntary sample was provided. A standard toxicology sample was collected from Polk and is pending analysis.

The crash remains under investigation.

Louisiana State Police Troop I would like to remind pedestrians and drivers to remain vigilant while on roadways and pay close attention to their surroundings. Crashes involving pedestrians can often be avoided by following some basic safety guidelines. Pedestrians should wear light-colored or reflective clothing and avoid walking on the roadway in dark areas. Pedestrians must assume that approaching motorists cannot see them, especially at night. Pedestrians should cross roadways in well-lit, designated areas and always walk facing traffic. Walking against the direction of traffic enables pedestrians to anticipate oncoming vehicles and react promptly. These simple steps can enhance the safety of pedestrians and minimize collisions.