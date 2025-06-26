Pecan Island School transformation: UL official outlines plans for coastal research

PECAN ISLAND, La. - The former Pecan Island School, once a cornerstone of the local community, is set to undergo a transformation into a research facility for scientists from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. Originally serving as a school, the building will now be re-purposed to support research on coastal restoration and environmental changes affecting the region.

Betty Cormier, a graduate of Pecan Island School, reflected on her experience as a student. "You learned faster because there weren't that many kids going to school. It was just a different school than all the others," she said. Cormier added that the teachers created a familial atmosphere, noting, “The teachers, they were nice. It was like a family.”

The school, located near the coast, acted as a community hub for residents and students until its closure in 2005 following the devastating impact of Hurricane Rita on the community. The storm led to low enrollment numbers.

Cormier, who graduated in 1973 but was not present when the school closed, shared that the closure was met with sadness. “It was kind of sad because it was a good school to go to," she said.

Since its closure, the 39,000-square-foot school, which features an Olympic-sized pool, was converted into a hunting lodge with 12 bedrooms and private suites. This past May, the building was donated to the University of Louisiana at Lafayette Foundation by Peter John and David John of John Properties, LLC, with ownership transferred to the university.

Dr. Jaimie Hebert, provost and vice president for academic affairs at the university, expressed enthusiasm for the transformation of the former school into a field station. “We will probably keep a significant portion of the lodging there at the high school primarily to house researchers, visiting researchers who want to come in from around the world,” he stated. Hebert, a native of Vermilion Parish, is particularly excited about the research opportunities it will afford, noting that it aligns with ongoing efforts related to coastal erosion. “This is just a great opportunity for us right in the mix of coastal erosion research, which we’re very interested in doing,” he said.

For Cormier, the new purpose of the once-cherished school represents a hopeful step forward for the community. “It’s good for the community. Everyone is glad; everyone likes it. I think it will do good,” she concluded.

