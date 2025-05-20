Parker Hebert Park in Abbeville reopens with upgrades

After nearly two months of renovations, Parker Hebert Park has reopened to the public, welcoming visitors back on Tuesday afternoon.

The city celebrated the park's return with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, showcasing new playground equipment, basketball rims, backboards, benches, and a refurbished merry-go-round courtesy of Acadiana Contractors.

Parker Hebert Park, which has been a staple in the community for 37 years, is named after Parker Hebert, a former district councilman who served for 16 years. Hebert was known for his advocacy for sports and youth programs, making the park a meaningful space for many residents.

Connie Suire, Hebert’s daughter, reflected on her father's dedication to the community. "I just know my dad loved Abbeville and children," she said.

Christine Landry, another daughter of Parker Hebert, shared memories of her father’s commitment to providing opportunities for local youth. “I remember his want to do this. He knew that this area needed something for the kids, and so he fought for the city to open the park,” she recalled.

The reopening of the park represents a renewed commitment to the youth and families in Abbeville, ensuring that the legacy of Parker Hebert continues to thrive.