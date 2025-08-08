Park, wait, repeat: how parents strategize the perfect back-to-school pick-up

MAURICE, LA - As the new school year kicks off at Cecil Picard Elementary, parents are once again settling into the familiar rhythm of the afternoon pick-up line— where arriving early has become a shared tradition for many, filled with laughs and a bit of casual timing strategy.

“I’m second today because I got off early,” said parent Keesha Celestine. “Normally, I try to get in line around 2:00 or 2:15, and that puts me in the perfect spot.”

The school’s dismissal bell rings at 3:15 p.m., but parents say arriving early is key. The gates typically open between 2:30 and 2:45 p.m., giving early birds a head start in what has become a highly coordinated routine.

“It depends how far you live and how convenient it is for you,” said Alberto Zarpelon, another parent. “But if you come at 3 p.m., it’s enough.”

Zarpelon considers himself lucky. He lives just two minutes from the school.

Despite the long lines, parents praised the school’s organization and efficiency.

“The line at this school moves fast,” said Zarpelon.

Celestine, whose daughter is in the fourth grade, agreed, saying, “I can’t speak for other schools, but this one has it down to a science. The routine, everything is perfect.”

Still, she encourages fellow parents to stay calm during the rush.

“Sometimes we don’t have tags, like today, I forgot mine, so just be patient,” she said.

While parents strategized their way through the pick-up line, the students themselves were more focused on classroom fun and lunch.

“The pizza that we had for lunch,” said first-grader Waylon Broussard, when asked about the highlight of his day. He added, “Kindergarten is like the best because no one wants us to sleep with shoes on.”

Asked what he’s most excited about this year, student Henry Hernandez kept it simple: “Having lots of fun.”

