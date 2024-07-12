Palmetto Island State Park to host Dutch Oven Gathering on July 13

VERMILION PARISH — Palmetto Island State Park Hosts Dutch Oven Gathering

Palmetto Island State Park in Vermilion Parish is set to host a Dutch Oven Gathering this Saturday, July 13, 2024. The event, organized by the Latanier Cookers, a local chapter of the Louisiana Dutch Oven Society, will feature a day of meeting, greeting, cooking, and eating.

The gathering begins at 8 a.m. at Pavilion #1, with a tasting scheduled for 11 a.m. Attendees can look forward to hamburgers, hot dogs, homemade ice cream, and complimentary Dutch oven sides and desserts. Ice chests are welcome, and guests are encouraged to bring their own chairs and drinks. Entrance fees into the park apply.

In addition to the food, there will be a Dutch Oven Ice Cream demonstration in Pavilion #1, where visitors can try out a hand-crank machine.

This event coincides with the celebration of Louisiana State Park's 90-year anniversary, offering free admission to all state parks and historic sites on Saturday. The Louisiana state park system, which started with three parks totaling 298 acres, now includes 21 state parks, 14 historic sites, and a 45,000-acre preservation area. Last year, more than 1.75 million visitors enjoyed Louisiana's parks.

For more information, visit the Latanier Cookers' Facebook page or call 337-298-3098 or 337-501-1535.