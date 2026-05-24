One person killed in head-on crash in Vermilion Parish

VERMILION PARISH, La. — A 78-year-old woman from Fort Necessity was killed in a head-on crash in Vermilion Parish Friday afternoon.

Lorita Gilmore was traveling north on Louisiana Highway 89 near Hopeland Plantation Road when another vehicle traveling south on the highway crossed the center line and crash into Gilmore's vehicle head on.

Gilmore died at the scene, and the other driver was taken to a local hospital with non-critical injuries, according to Louisiana State Police Troop I.

This crash remains under investigation.