One dead, one wounded in Abbeville shooting

One man has died and another is wounded after a shooting that happened Monday night in Abbeville.

Abbeville Police say they were called to the 1600 block of Martin Luther King Drive for reports of a shooting. While on the way, they saw a vehicle speeding with emergency flashers on, and it turned out to be someone rushing one of the victims to a local hospital.

Two men were wounded in the shooting; Jarrian "Nu Glizzy" Bernard, 20, was shot three times and died last night. A second victim, a 26-year-old man, was shot twice and is listed in stable condition at an Acadiana hospital.

During their investigation, officers learned that a large group was shooting dice under the pavilion at the Herod Village Apartments when one player pulled out a gun that had been illegally modified to give it fully automatic capabilities. That man fired a couple bursts, and hit the two victims.

That investigation yielded a suspect, D'Jacqney "Poppy" Mitchell, 20, who is wanted on warrants accusing him of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.

Chief Mike Hardy and the Abbeville Police Department would like to thank everyone that assisted us in this investigation, a release states.

This case is still actively under investigation and Hardy is asking the public to provide any further information regarding this crime or any other crime by calling the Abbeville Police Department at (337) 893-2511. You may also contact our “Tips” line at (337) 892-6777. All callers may remain anonymous. Citizens may also send anonymous tips through Crime Stoppers of Vermilion by calling (337) 740-TIPS or the P3 app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or at Google Play Store.