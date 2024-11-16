Olympian Mondo Duplantis & Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser honored as Living Legends

ERATH, KATC — On Friday, Olympic gold medalist Armand "Mondo" Duplantis and Louisiana Lieutenant Governor William “Billy” Nungesser were among those honored at the star-studded event celebrating Cajun heritage in Erath. Duplantis, who has become one of the world’s most decorated pole vaulters, was recognized for his achievements and his deep ties to Louisiana's Acadiana region.

Even though Duplantis represented Sweden in international competitions, he has often expressed pride in his Louisiana roots. "Even if I may be representing Sweden at the international competition, I still have the Cajun people and all my people in Acadiana in my heart," Duplantis said during the event.

The gala, which featured traditional Cajun food and a celebration of the region’s French culture, paid tribute to two living legends: Duplantis and Louisiana Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser. The event highlighted the contributions of these individuals to both local culture and the broader community.

“It’s super cool, a huge honor,” Duplantis said. “My family really appreciates it, especially my grandfather. I think Pawpaw’s really excited about it. It’s super nice to be back where I grew up, to my roots.”

The night also included speeches from prominent community members, such as Warren Perrin, chairman of the Acadian Museum. "Something that is so important is to save a language, a culture, and a people’s history," Perrin said. "These two individuals we have honored have done this in an incredible way. One through the political arm of government, and we’re honoring Armand ‘Mondo’ Duplantis, who is a direct descendant of the first Acadian to come to Louisiana."

The event’s proceeds will support the Acadian Museum, a century-old building dedicated to preserving Cajun history.

Nungesser, a longtime advocate for preserving the French language and Cajun culture in Louisiana, expressed his pride in being part of the ceremony. "To be honored here tonight is really special. Whenever someone gets honored, it’s special, but especially here, where the people have a loving passion for their community. To be recognized is something special," Nungesser said.

For more information on how to donate to the Acadian Museum, contact Warren Perrin at perrin@plddo.com or call 337-501-3049.