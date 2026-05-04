Ochsner Abrom Kaplan Memorial Hospital breaks ground on new medical office building

KAPLAN, La. — Ochsner Abrom Kaplan Memorial Hospital has broken ground on a new medical office building, expanding access to care in the Kaplan community. Slated to open in summer 2027, the new 16,500-square-foot facility will be located at 806 N. Manceaux Ave. and house primary care and physical, occupational and speech therapy services, as well as a wellness center.

The medical office building will include space for primary care and therapy services, making it easier for patients to get the care they need in one location, according to an Ochsner spokesperson. The 10,000 square-foot clinic space will feature 16 exam and treatment rooms, three nurse stations, and on-site testing. The 6,500-square-foot therapy gym will include an open rehabilitation area with state-of-the-art equipment, along with a speech exam room, three private physical therapy exam rooms, and a dedicated area for therapists to document and coordinate care. Additional space is included to allow for future growth.

Funding for the project includes a $9 million contribution from Hospital Service District No. 1, with Ochsner Lafayette General contributing an additional $2 million to provide furnishings, essential equipment, technology systems, and security enhancements.

“This is a proud moment for our hospital and for the Kaplan community. We are thankful to Hospital Service District No. 1 for their continued partnership and shared commitment to improving healthcare locally,” said Ochsner Abrom Kaplan Memorial Hospital AVP Nursing and Hospital Administrator Jennifer Gerard. “This new facility will allow us to expand services and provide more convenient, high-quality care close to home for the families we serve.”

“Hospital Service District No. 1 of Vermilion Parish is proud to support this project and deepen our partnership with Ochsner as we expand services for the Kaplan community and beyond," said Chris Marceaux, chairperson of the board of commissioners for Hospital Service District No. 1 of Vermilion Parish. "As residents of this community, we are honored to invest in high-quality care that supports our neighbors and helps build a stronger, healthier future together.”