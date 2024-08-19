North Vermilion alum, BR Mayoral employee dies in crash

A woman who died in a Baton Rouge car crash Sunday was a graduate of North Vermilion High School and an employee of the Baton Rouge mayor.

Our media partners at The Advocatereportthat Simone Pillette, 26, was driving a 2014 Lincoln MKZ on Interstate 12 eastbound around 1 a.m. Sunday when the front driver side tire collided with the rear tire of a 2018 Jeep Wrangler, causing her to veer off the road. Pillette struck a tree and her car was engulfed in flames.

She died at the scene, the newspaper reports.

Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome said Pillette was a "dedicated public servant."

"As we mourn this tremendous loss, we remember her as a colleague and dear friend who made every day brighter. Let us honor her memory by continuing the work she was so passionate about and supporting one another as we navigate this loss together. Simone will be deeply missed, but her legacy will remain with us as we move forward," Broome wrote in a Facebook post.

Pillette was an alumna of North Vermilion High School, according to a post on the school's Facebook page.

"With heavy hearts, we mourn the loss of our alumna, Simone Pillette, Class of 2015, who gained her heavenly wings this past weekend. Simone was a bright and vibrant presence at NVHS, leaving behind a legacy of kindness, talent, and dedication. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends during this difficult time. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her," the school's post states.

We will update this story as soon as we have information on services for Pillette.

