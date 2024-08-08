New Vermilion Parish charter school kicks off first day of classes

MAURICE, KATC - Today marked the first day of school in Vermilion Parish. Vermilion Charter Academy, the new charter school in town kicked off their first day of classes fully staffed with 60 staff members and 925 students.

Vermilion Charter academy located in Maurice is operated by Charter Schools USA. The corporation already has two sister schools in Lafayette - Acadiana Renaissance and Lafayette Renaissance Charter Academy.

On Thursday, students in fifth through eighth grade attended school. First through third grade students will start classes on Friday, August 9th and kindergarteners will start next week.

Kristi Baudry, the parent of 6th grader Eli Baudry, told KATC Vermilion Charter Academy was a great choice for her son with special needs. “He (Eli) hasn’t been in a brick and mortar school in four years so this is our first time back in the school system and he’s really excited,” she said.

Vermilion Charter Academy plans to offer a STEAMS model, which stands for Science Technology, Engineering, Arts, Math and Spanish.

Principal Patricia Thibodeaux, a Vermilion Parish native, told KATC she was excited to start a new school year.

“Every year, the first day of school is such a gratifying experience for me and this year being number 35 is no different and I feel so blessed to be in this position. We’re going to develop those strong minds and hearts of our students,” she said.

