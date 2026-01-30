New series LA64 highlights Vermilion Parish in premiere episode

VERMILION PARISH — ABBEVILLE, La. - Vermilion Parish is taking center stage in the premiere episode of Louisiana Public Broadcasting’s new television series LA64, which highlights the unique cultures found throughout the state.

The episode showcases Vermilion Parish’s culture, cuisine, and history, offering viewers an inside look at what makes the area special.

Vermilion Parish native, Patsy Hebert, says she hopes the feature encourages people from across Louisiana to visit and experience everything the parish has to offer.

“I hope that people will come and experience the food, the culture, and the festivals in Vermilion Parish,” Hebert says.

The episode highlights local celebrations such as the Abbeville Giant Omelette, along with traditional Mardi Gras festivities. It also explores the parish’s French history.

“We’re very proud of our French culture, our French cuisine. It’s just no place like home,” Hebert says.

Charlene Beckett, Abbeville Main Street Manager, says the episode is a great opportunity to showcase all the parish has to offer.

“Vermilion Parish is very large, very diverse. There’s a lot of history, a lot of culture, a lot of good food, and so people from up North who maybe don’t come to this South will see some of the things we have to offer,” Beckett says.

The episode premieres Friday night for the community at the Vermilion Parish Library’s Abbeville Branch. For those unable to attend the screening, the episode will air on television on February 2 at 8 p.m.

