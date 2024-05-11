New food pantry in Erath hopes to combat food insecurity

ERATH, KATC. - According to Feeding America , approximately 683,100 people in Louisiana are experiencing food insecurity.

A new food pantry has opened in Erath in hopes of helping the community.

When Minister Ray Lange opened Christ Commission Church last year in his hometown, his mission was to serve thy neighbors. On the corner of Lastie Street at the church you will find a refurbished dresser painted white with the words “blessing box.”

“We decided that it was something the community needed. We got together and repurposed an armor, we put shelves in it, and painted it,” he said.

The food pantry serves as a vital resource, providing the community with canned goods, toiletries, and an opportunity to leave a prayer petition if needed. Minister Ray hopes this new blessing box can offer families and individuals an equal opportunity to access food and resources.

“Sometimes people are afraid to ask for help and this is just a perfect opportunity for our church to give back to our community in a way that people can come in get what they need and do so anonymously,” he said.

If you would like to donate, you can drop off the items at the address below

120 W Lastie Street A,

Erath, LA, 70533

(337) 591-3815