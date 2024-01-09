New electrical provider coming to the city of Abbeville

Abbeville, La. - This year, the city of Abbeville is changing its electrical provider.

“Making a change after so long is exciting for us because we shopped hard for the best price for our residents and our businesses,” Councilman Brady Broussard Jr said.

During the last 2023 council meeting, the members voted unanimously for a new electrical contractor after the current contract with Constellation was set to expire and would have resulted in rate increases.

The city considered three other companies and a solar panel option. LEPA or Louisiana Energy and Power Authority will be the city’s new provider. This locally owned power supplier is based out of Lafayette.

While this new plan doesn’t necessarily promise lower monthly rates, the city believes this provider will keep Abbeville residents’ electrical bills relatively the same rather than increasing their bill.

“Abbeville is a member of LEPA so it’s even better for us to do business with LEPA and every business and every resident should remember that the most important thing about the price of their electricity is the consumption they make,” Councilman Broussard Jr said.