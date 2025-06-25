Motorcyclist killed in Vermilion Parish crash

Maurice– On Tuesday, June 24, 2025, shortly after 3:00 p.m., Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop I began investigating a two-vehicle fatality crash on Louisiana Highway 92 at its intersection with Louisiana Highway 343.

The crash claimed the life of 19-year-old Noah Ducote of Port Barre.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2003 Suzuki Motorcycle, driven by Ducote, was traveling east on LA Hwy 92 approaching its intersection with LA Hwy 343. At the same time, a 2021 Dodge Ram pulling a utility trailer was traveling west on LA Hwy 92. For reasons still under investigation, as the Ram attempted to turn left onto LA Hwy 343, the Suziki failed to stop at a stop sign, entered the intersection, and struck the pickup.

Ducote, who was wearing a DOT-approved helmet, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. At the time of the crash, the driver of the Ram was properly restrained and uninjured.

Impairment is not suspected to be a factor in the crash; however, a voluntary breath sample by the driver of the Ram, showed no alcohol detected. Routine toxicology samples were collected from Ducote and will be submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Troopers wish to remind motorists to always make good decisions while traveling. Never drive impaired, fatigued, or distracted, follow all traffic laws, and always ensure every occupant is properly restrained. With the warmer weather, more motorcyclists are on Louisiana roads. Drivers are highly encouraged to take an extra second to look for motorcycles before turning, changing lanes, or pulling out. This is crucial as motorcycles are smaller and can be harder to see. While not all crashes are survivable, taking simple precautions such as these can often mean the difference between life and death.