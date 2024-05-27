Memorial day observance at Intercoastal City

INTERCOSTAL CITY, LA - Memorial day weekend is the unofficial start of summer and most families are observing the holiday on the water at Intercoastal city.

“It’s so much fun having no school, it’s so relaxing and you can sleep in late,” 10-year-old Graham Dore said.

Graham and his twelve year old sister Morgan Dore arrived early to fish and go tubing.

“It’s nice to be out on the boat in the water,” she said.

Families arrived with their bait, fishing rods, and smiles from ear to ear. “I’m just out here riding the boat, enjoying the weather, just hanging out on this Memorial day. It’s (Intercostal city) the perfect place to hang out, fish, and swim,” Jedd David said.

Jedd, a Vermilion Parish native says taking trips to Intercostal City for Memorial Day has become a family tradition.

“I have a lot of memories here. A lot of good times, a place to fish, learn, and hang out,” he said.

Hoping to create new memories with his family is Alex Lopez. “ I came here today to enjoy a little, to see if we can catch crabs and to fish a little,” he said. Alex spent his Memorial Day weekend with his wife, two daughters, son, and father-in-law.

Alex has a special technique to catch the best blue point crabs at Intercostal City. He wraps bait at the bottom of the net and placed the net in cold water near metal. Alex told KATC the crabs like the cold water.

A few minutes passed by and he was able to catch enough crabs for his entire family.

“I like it here because there’s crabs and my family can be here under this building. It’s really pretty here and I like this location,” he said.