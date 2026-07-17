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Meeting to discuss SpaceX possibilities moved

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Courtesy Vermilion Chamber of Commerce
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Posted

State Sen. Bob Hensgens will be the speaker at a Rotary Club of Abbeville meeting next week and the topic is a hot one - the possibilities of SpaceX coming to Vermilion Parish.

In fact, the interest is so high the meeting had to be moved to Erath Community Center.

Here's the flyer:

Since the beginning, officials have been careful to say that this is not an announcement about a finalized deal.

Here's more information; note that this flyer references the original location - which has now been changed.