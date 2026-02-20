Maurice passes ordinance to allow golf carts on roadways

MAURICE — During Wednesday night’s meeting, the town of Maurice passed an ordinance that will allow residents to drive golf carts on roads with a speed limit of 25 mph or under.

The ordinance does currently restrict driving on certain roads.

Maurice’s Police Chief, Guy Nerren, said, “You can't travel on any of the state highways, 92 and 167, and we eliminated—that was one of the changes they made before they adopted the ordinance last night was Vincent Street. We're not going to allow golf carts at this time on Vincent Street until we can get some improvements done to it."

He said the majority of people at the meeting were in favor of golf carts being used on the roads; however, some in attendance were worried about getting towed.

"Well, it's not going to get towed unless you break a law, so you shouldn't have to worry about those fines. If you're not breaking the law, it's not going to get towed,” Chief Nerren said.

He does believe, though, that there will be some issues, as not everyone will obey the law.

He said, “They're going to want their kids to drive it, and they have to have a driver's license to be able to drive it, you know so, as long as they abide within the laws we should be good. Hopefully, we don't have too much trouble with it."

The ordinance does require people to wear seat belts while riding golf carts on roadways, and golf carts must be insured.

City officials say they hope the ordinance will go into effect by May 1, 2026.

