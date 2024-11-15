Maurice park vandalized by suspects performing donuts on grass

MAURICE, KATC — Authorities have identified two suspects who allegedly drove their vehicles onto the grounds of the only park in Maurice, tearing up the dirt and leaving behind significant damage.

The incident occurred last Thursday when the suspects— one a Maurice resident and the other a visitor— allegedly performed "donuts" with their vehicles on the park’s front lawn. The drivers left a large mess, causing an estimated $700 to $1,000 in damage.

“It’s just kind of disturbing, you know,” Maurice Police Chief Guy Nerren said. “You would think young kids were doing this, but this time it was people in their mid-20s. We’re trying to make a nice place for them to come and enjoy with their families, and it’s a shame that you would come up and tear up the park. I guarantee they don’t do it in their own yard.”

The park, which serves as a key recreational space for Maurice residents, has been subject to vandalism in the past. However, Chief Nerren emphasized that the community would not tolerate such behavior.

“Don’t come to Maurice if you want to commit a crime because we’re going to track you down,” he said.

The damage was caused when the suspects accelerated their vehicles across the wet ground, making it easier to perform the donut maneuver, which left behind tire marks and scattered rocks.

“It’s not just a simple donut in a field. You’re making a hole in the parking lot,” said Maurice Mayor Neil Arsement.

The suspects were quickly identified thanks to security cameras at the park, which helped officers track their movements. Mayor Arsement praised the effectiveness of the cameras, which were installed as part of the town’s ongoing effort to improve public safety.

“We are very grateful that we have these cameras in our park, and we are going to enforce it to the fullest that the law allows us to,” Arsement said. “We’re not going to tolerate that. We are using taxpayer dollars to do the improvements here, and it’s not fair for outsiders or people within our community to damage the people’s property.”

Despite the setback, Mayor Arsement emphasized that the town is moving forward with plans to upgrade the park. In the coming weeks, a new restroom facility will be installed, marking the first such addition in years. Additionally, the town is working with architects to design new walking trails and is exploring the possibility of expanding the park to include baseball fields.

“There’s a lot of things and improvements coming to our community, and we definitely don’t want these guys or anyone thinking of coming here to do any damage,” Arsement added.

As the investigation continues, both the police department and town officials are committed to ensuring the park remains a safe and enjoyable place for families and visitors alike.

